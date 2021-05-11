Bombers close gap after win over Taieri Lake

The Otago Bombers are hot on the heels of leader Chisholm Links and still have a game in hand after beating a strong Taieri Lakes side at Taieri, at the weekend.

The ladder leader was held to a draw against St Clair in Corstorphine, while the match of the round took place at Balmacewen, where the B52s clinched victory from the jaws of a draw against a struggling Island Park outfit.

At Balmacewen, Island Park was in desperate need of points but a win never looked likely and a draw appeared inevitable.

B52s Tom Gillan struck first over Regan Cairns but Brent Butler continued his good form for Island Park and was too strong for Paul Hubbard.

Michael Minty came back from an early deficit to defeat Henry Hodgson for Island Park while B52s veteran Andrew Hobbs was always in control over a struggling Joseph Hancock to square the ledger.

B52s Howard Maxwell defeated Monty Wong with some excellent scrambling, once again leaving a repeat match up of the No1s from last month — Matt Weir (B52s) and Chris Snow (Island Park) to decide the fixture.

Snow looked in the box seat, clawing his way back to all square playing the 16th and after driving the par four green he went 1 up. However, he three-putted the 17th for bogey against Weir’s par and the match was back to all square at the 18th.

When Weir left his birdie putt 3m short the advantage was with Snow. His putt nearly went in and he conceded for par. With darkness greeting the players, Weir holed his putt, halving the match and sealing a 3.5-2.5 win to the B52s.

Bombers’ Ben Patston proved too strong at the tail, landing the first blow for the visitors over Matt Mercer, before Lake’s No3 Mark Andrews replied emphatically over Will Young with five holes to spare.

The sides split the next two games as Hayden Robertson returned to form over Balmacewen greenkeeper Tyrone Ratahi and Bombers Brandon Hodgson beat Ken Shaw.

But the home side’s tank was empty and the remaining two games went the way of the visitor, Duncan Croudis beating Brett Kennelly and Jason Hughes finishing the better over Josh Boath for a 4-2 victory.

Matt Tautari returned from last week’s NZPGA to join Jason Pegler at the tail and both players clicked, earning Chisholm two early wins.

The home side’s middle order rallied, securing a worst-case scenario draw a long way from home, thanks to wins from Matt Crawford, Tony Giles and Scott Mitchell. Links No1 Phil Bungard was always in control over Callum White, getting the job done on the 17th to square the fixture 3-3.