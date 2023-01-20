Breakers pipped at post

The Breakers could only watch last night as their strong fourth-quarter comeback was cruelly rendered meaningless by a buzzer-beater from the Illawarra Hawks’ Tyler Harvey.

The Breakers were behind 58-50 going into the last quarter but fought back, a seemingly crucial late steal and dunk from Tom Abercrombie giving them a 76-75 lead with just seconds to play.

But as time wound down, Harvey put up a shot from just inside the Breakers’ half.

It fell to give Harvey his sixth three-pointer of the night, the Hawks a 78-76 win, and the the Breakers a fourth successive defeat.

Dererk Pardon was best for the unlucky Breakers with 19 points and 17 rebounds.