Breakers roster put together with plan of concentrating on defensive end

Sam Timmins is ready for a big season with the New Zealand Breakers. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

But, unlike the past two Covid-affected seasons, they will then get to enjoy the comforts of home. Hayden Meikle fires some questions at Breakers and Otago Nuggets centre Sam Timmins, preparing for his first season on the full roster after having a development contract last year.

What can we expect from the Breakers this season, Sam?

We want to hang our hat on the defensive end this year. We’ve got a new coaching staff and new players but there are enough of us around from last year who remember what it felt like when we would go into games and teams would just score on us time after time. Sometimes we would stick in the game to the end but sometimes we’d get beaten by 20-plus points. We know we’ve got to bring it on the defensive end, every single game, to give ourselves a chance to win. It comes down to us banding together and stopping other teams, and our roster has been put together with that in mind. High-energy, pressure on the ball, scrambling and just breaking out and running. Our three imports have gelled really well with the guys so far. Hopefully, that all comes together and we see having people having fun with steals and lobs and dunks and hitting threes. We just want to see more togetherness and more smiles on faces, and hopefully that will mean more wins.

How much of a relief is it not to have to spend the entire season in Australia?

It’s the best feeling you can imagine. My only Breakers experience was last year in hotel rooms. I’ve worked so hard to get this opportunity, and while it was still awesome, and I learned so much, it wasn’t the full experience. A big part of this is playing in front of New Zealand fans and getting to live here. I’m so excited, and it’s so awesome to come home to my flat in Auckland every day.

Which of your new team-mates should we be excited to watch?

Dererk Pardon is going to be exciting. He’s a phenomenal athlete and has already had some ridiculous dunks in pre-season. Jarrell Brantley has just come from Russia and the Utah Jazz before that. Super-versatile and strong big dude who can shoot and dribble, and he’s a really emotional and passionate player.

What are your personal goals this season?

Pretty similar to last year. We’ve got Dererk, who’s had a great professional career, and Rob Loe and me at the 5 position. So I have to fight for minutes because there’s not a lot to go around. I just have to go as hard as I can against those dudes every day at training, and basically try to claw as many minutes into my basket as I can get. And I want to take every opportunity I get to show I can impact the game, and can help a team win at this level.

Who are the other teams that might challenge for the title?

You’ve got to put Sydney there, because they won last year and winning’s a habit. You can tell they’ve got a good thing going at that organisation and they play a fast brand of basketball and they’ve got weapons all over the floor. It will be interesting to see how Brisbane goes with the NBA duo of Aron Baynes and Tyler Johnson. And Melbourne United have a pretty stacked squad as well.

hayden.meikle@odt.co.nz