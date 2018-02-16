Breakers unfussed over finals opponent

Breakers coach Paul Henare. Photo: Getty

Their playoff spot sealed, the New Zealand Breakers are stating no preference for which opponents they want to face in the NBL post-season.

Melbourne United have already claimed the minor premiership, while the Adelaide 36ers sit second but could still be overtaken by the Perth Wildcats.

The Breakers, with two matches to go, will finish the regular season third or in their present position of fourth.

Coach Paul Henare isn't concerned who his team face first up in the playoffs.

"I think Melbourne and Adelaide are the form teams this year," he said.

"Our goal is to win a championship and, at some stage, you might have to beat one or both of these teams anyway, or you have Perth who are the back-to-back champions."

Henare says the focus is on this weekend, when the Breakers are up against two sides out of playoff contention.

They host the Illawarra Hawks on Friday night and then cross the Tasman to face the Kings on Sunday in Sydney.

They are likely to be undermanned, with shooting guard Kirk Penney (calf) and Alex Pledger (ribs) in doubt.

Henare said both would be game-day decisions.

"Kirk is unlikely, but 'Pledge' is coming along nicely and should be fine sometime this weekend," he said.

"But obviously, we won't risk anyone at this stage of the season with the playoffs around the corner."