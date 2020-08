The Milwaukee Bucks did not emerge from the changing rooms this morning. Photo: Reuters

The Milwaukee Bucks are understood to have boycotted their NBA playoff game this morning.

The team did not emerge from the changing rooms for their fifth game of their first round series against the Orlando Magic in Orlando.

It was a decision that came in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin.

The Bucks, who were the top seed in the Eastern Conference, led the series 3-1 going into the game.

It is the first time such a move has been made in the playoffs.

