Paul Henare

The Tall Blacks enter the next phase of their World Cup build-up with an increase in competition and intensity expected against Canada in Sydney over the next two nights.

Tall Blacks coach Paul Henare is excited at the prospect of going head to head against the Canadians and the challenge they bring.

"We have spent some time watching both Canada games against Australia. Game one, they came out and played really well.

"[Kevin] Pangos was instrumental in controlling the tempo of that game and they shot the ball really well," he said.

"Pangos is a world-class point guard, and they have talent across the floor. Watching the pace he played at in game one, the way he controlled the game was outstanding.

"They are led down the middle by an NBA centre in Birch who is big, mean and athletic and is a real threat around the rim."

Henare was impressed by the response from the Australians to win game two and level that series but knows both teams are like the Tall Blacks and looking more internally than at their opposition.

Canada is coached by Nick Nurse, who won the NBA title with the Toronto Raptors.

The two countries have some recent history, the Tall Blacks taking the Canadians to the brink at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games qualifying tournament in the Philippines before going down 78-72 with the game in the balance into the final moments.

Corey Webster starred throughout that tournament and was a key figure in the semifinal against Canada, scoring 21 points in a defeat that still rankles a little with the New Zealand Breakers guard.

Webster has a lot of respect for Canada.

"They are well coached, they are athletic and have great players. They won the first game against Australia by 20 and will be a step up from Japan, but that is nothing new to us in international basketball.

"We always play great teams and compete against the best; this is just another game," Webster said.

The Tall Blacks may not be at full strength for this series - Jarrod Kenny and Alex Pledger have been sitting out practice recently due to with illness while Shea Ili is likely to be rested as he manages a groin strain, again with the priority being the World Cup, which starts in under two weeks.

New Zealand will name its final 12 for the World Cup at the end of the two-game series.

Both games start at 9.30pm.