Comfortable win forTall Blacks

The Tall Blacks have moved one step closer to World Cup qualification.

They beat Saudi Arabia 80-65 in their latest qualification match in Dammam early yesterday morning.

Shea Ili led the way with 14 points and eight assists in a balanced display from the Tall Blacks, in which five players reach double-digits in scoring.

Notably Otago Nuggets guard Nikau McCullough made his debut, playing nine minutes and hitting a three-pointer.

Sam Timmins also turned out, grabbing eight rebounds.

The Tall Blacks did their damage in the second quarter.

They had led 27-19 at the end of the first quarter, before holding Saudi Arabia to just six points in the second quarter.

That took them out to a 55-25 halftime lead and, while the hosts hit back and won the third quarter 24-9, the game was effectively done.

Khalid M Abdel Gabar led Saudia Arabia with 22 points on nine-of-15 shooting.

Tall Blacks youngster Ben Gold finished with 13 points, while Isaac Fotu had 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Tall Blacks now play Jordan in Auckland on Monday.