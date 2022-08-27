Comfortable win forTall Blacks

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Tall Blacks have moved one step closer to World Cup qualification.
They beat Saudi Arabia 80-65 in their latest qualification match in Dammam early yesterday morning.
Shea Ili led the way with 14 points and eight assists in a balanced display from the Tall Blacks, in which five players reach double-digits in scoring.
Notably Otago Nuggets guard Nikau McCullough made his debut, playing nine minutes and hitting a three-pointer.
Sam Timmins also turned out, grabbing eight rebounds.
The Tall Blacks did their damage in the second quarter.
They had led 27-19 at the end of the first quarter, before holding Saudi Arabia to just six points in the second quarter.
That took them out to a 55-25 halftime lead and, while the hosts hit back and won the third quarter 24-9, the game was effectively done.
Khalid M Abdel Gabar led Saudia Arabia with 22 points on nine-of-15 shooting.
Tall Blacks youngster Ben Gold finished with 13 points, while Isaac Fotu had 12 points and seven rebounds.
The Tall Blacks now play Jordan in Auckland on Monday.