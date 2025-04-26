Defensive frailties letting Nuggets down, coach Kelly says

Otago Nuggets coach Mike Kelly. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

The midterm report is just around the corner for the Otago Nuggets.

Right now, it would read "must try harder" followed by a C or C-minus.

They are nine games into a 22-game regulation season and already the playoff spots look to be slipping out of reach.

They have lost four on the bounce and, with a record of 3-6, they need to start stringing some wins together.

They host the Nelson Giants tomorrow evening.

The Giants lost their opening seven games but have strengthened their squad with the arrival of Alex Robinson jun.

He defected from the beleaguered Indian Panthers, who are struggling in their rookie season.

Centre Callum McRae has also bolstered the lineup. The 2.12m tall player will give the Giants a stronger presence under the rim.

The Nuggets do not have anyone with that much height in the lineup, so he presents a tough match-up.

The Nuggets pushed the classy Canterbury Rams in their last outing but lost in overtime. While it was huge step up from the disappointing performance against the Franklin Bulls in the previous game, some very familiar issues arose.

They are just giving up too many soft baskets, coach Mike Kelly said.

"We put ourselves in a position to win that game — twice.

"But I still think we have improvements to make to win these games against the good teams," Kelly said.

"I think there was a number of little things defensively [we could have done better]," he added.

"Just being ready and being consistent on every possession on defence.

"I think we saw that in the first quarter. We responded OK, but defensively we gave up some easy ones that they did not have to work for.

"Against a good team, you can’t give them easy ones."

The Rams had more hustle down the stretch. That was highlighted when Walter Brown dived on the ball and helped spark a late run by the home side.

That possession should have been secured by the Nuggets. But Brown was hungrier than Don Carey jun, who was closer to the ball.

The defeat has left their playoff prospects teetering. There are still plenty of games remaining, but a loss at home to a side like the Giants would see the light at the end of the tunnel dim further.

"I think we have to stick with the process of trying to get better every day. That is our approach.

"But I think it is a must-win game for both teams. And I think both teams are going to be super desperate."

The Nuggets will be without Josh Aitcheson, who is poised on 99 games. He has a calf injury.

"He probably won’t play this week and is questionable for next week. His calf is not terrible but it is not great, so it is hard to say exactly."

Team-mates Matthew Bardsley (96) and Darcy Knox (94) will also bring up the century milestone this season.

Nuggets forward Jaylen Sebree was cited in the game for allegedly punching Tohi Smith-Milner. But he was cleared and is free to play tomorrow evening.

— Taranaki Airs player Carlin Davison was fined $500 for a conduct breach in the game against the Auckland Tuatara in New Plymouth on Monday. The fine was reduced to $250 for an early plea.

NBL

Dunedin, tomorrow, 6.30pm

Otago Nuggets: Jonathon Janssen, Jaylen Sebree, Jose Perez, Don Carey jun, Darcy Knox, Matthew Bardsley, Caleb Smiler, Chris Martin, Mac Stodart, Patrick Freeman, Michael Ruske, Liam Boomer/Noah McDowall.

Nelson Giants (possible): Callum McRae, Alex McNaught, Alex Robinson jun, Sam Dempster, Callum Dalton, Liam Judd, Hayden Jones, Lachlan Crate, Aston Inwood, Kalen Chamberlain.