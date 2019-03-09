Dunedin 3x3 champs playing for China prize

The five-time 3x3 basketball champions of Dunedin have their eyes on China.

Josh Aitcheson, Darcy Knox and Samson Aruwa will contest the national 3x3 final in Auckland today.

They will be joined by Aruwa's brother, Samuel, who lives in Auckland.

The winner's prize is an all-expenses paid trip to China for the 3x3 world tour masters in June.

Known as the Squidies, the team has dominated the annual Dunedin tournament for the past five years.

Over that time, it has had various other members, notably Benoit Hayman, Matt Dukes and Hamish Fitchett.

However, this is the first year the team has made the trek north to the national finals.

Teams qualify by winning the events held on the annual tour around the country.

Among their toughest competition will be defending champions Precision Movement.

Karl Noyer, Zac Easthope and Aaron Bailey-Nowell return after making the trip to China last year.

Dane Brooks joins that trio to form a strong side.