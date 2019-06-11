Durant to play game five

Kevin Durant takes the ball to the hoop against James Harden earlier in the playoffs. Photo: Getty Images

Kevin Durant plans to play in today's must-win game for the Golden State Warriors.

And oddsmakers have tilted the line for game five of the NBA Finals as a result.

Toronto opened as a three-point favorite but is down to a one-point edge at Westgate. The consensus line of -1.5 was still a big drop from the opening number.

The Warriors trail the Toronto Raptors 3-1 in the best-of-seven series, and Durant hasn't played in more than a month.

Durant injured his right calf on May 8 in the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets. He has missed the past nine games but was cleared to return to practice yesterday.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said there would be no minutes restriction on Durant if he is able to play. According to multiple reports, Durant plans to be "full go" for game five.

"You worry about the conditioning," Kerr said. "The skill, obviously, is undeniable. He's a guy who can get a shot off anytime he wants. ... He's Kevin Durant. If we have him out there, he'll be a threat. We know that."

Durant averaged 26 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game in the regular season. During the postseason, he is producing 34.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.