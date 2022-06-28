Former Nugget takes up NBA opportunity

Tahjere McCall. PHOTO: MONICA TORETTO

Tahjere McCall has linked with the Washington Wizards.

The former Otago Nuggets import guard has joined the team for the NBA Summer League, which begins next week.

McCall spent the first half of the National Basketball League with the Nuggets, before departing to take up the NBA opportunity.

The Nuggets did not see the best of McCall.

He arrived with a big reputation, and had a standout season with the Cairns Taipans in the Australian NBL — where he has signed for another two years.

While he showed glimpses of his ability, he looked disinterested for large parts of his time with the Nuggets.

McCall has one NBA game to his name — for the Brooklyn Nets — and was a key part of the Lakeland Magic’s G League championship season two seasons ago.

Alongside stints in Australia and New Zealand, he has also played a season in France.

The Summer League will essentially act as a trial for the 27-year-old to get back to the game’s pinnacle league.

It is a league that combines fringe NBA hopefuls with recently drafted youngsters, as teams use it to help fill out their roster for the upcoming season.