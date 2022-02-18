Former Otago duo to play for country

Richie Rodger. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Former Nuggets guard Richie Rodger has made the cut and is heading to the Philippines with the Tall Blacks for world cup qualifiers next week.

Basketball New Zealand yesterday confirmed a travelling squad of 14 for a tournament in Manila from February 24 to 28.

Rodger, who has transferred from the Nuggets to the Taranaki Airs this season, will have a chance to make his Tall Blacks debut alongside another former Otago man, Joe Cook-Green.

They were part of the talented Otago team that won the national under-17 title in 2017.

At the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifying tournament, the world No27 Tall Blacks will play the Philippines (33rd), Korea (30th) and India (80th).

Head coach Pero Cameron said he was excited to get back on the court with the Tall Blacks after a long hiatus.

"It’s been quite a while since we’ve been in action, our last time being against the Boomers in Cairns last February," Cameron said.

"I think it’s great that we’re back playing, especially given everything that’s happening in Australasia at the moment with Covid.

"We’re going into a different country and we’ll be relying on Fiba and the local basketball federation to help us make this a success."

Cameron said the squad had an intriguing mix of veterans and young talent with several players set to make their Tall Blacks debut.

"It’s a good squad and I’m excited by it.

"We’ve got a solid mix of vets with good leadership and they’re getting an opportunity to go out there and get some minutes, and we’ve got some great young guys who I’m looking forward to see play.

"We’ll have several debutants who will wear the back singlet for the first time, so obviously they’ll be looking forward to that experience.

"We’re got a couple of younger athletes who got identified early and then maybe fell off the radar for one reason or another, so this is a fresh chance for them.

"Some went off to college, some have had professional experiences in different parts of the world and have come back on our radar because others weren’t available — but also because they’re part of our depth charts and are players we identified as athletes with huge potential for the Tall Blacks."

Taane Samuel gets a chance after a fine season with Wellington in the NBL.

Cameron was also eager to see how Cook-Green, Brayden Inger and Taki Fahrensohn responded to the opportunity.

Relative veterans Tom Vodanovich, Dion Prewster and Rob Loe will add their experience to the team.