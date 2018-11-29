Henare expecting tough test

Paul Henare

It will be a depleted Tall Blacks side that will attempt to qualify this week for the World Cup.

The side will be without European-based stars Isaac Fotu and Tai Webster, as well as Breakers Corey Webster and Finn Delany for its next games.

The first of those is tonight, against Jordan in Christchurch. Syria follows on Sunday in Wellington.

Wins in both games will guarantee a spot at next year’s World Cup with two games remaining.

Despite that, coach Paul Henare’s focus was solely on tonight’s encounter and he expected a tough game.

"We do know they’re bringing what we believe is one of their most talented sides.

"We played them at the Asia Cup last year. They’ve added a few pieces around them since then.

"They have got some that are playing in high-level leagues in Europe. There’s the likes like Zaid Abbasand and Mousa Alawadi, so really talented guys.

"They’ve also brought in Justin Dentmon, a naturalised an American player who has a really big reputation as a flat-out scorer, so they’re going to be a handful."

The Tall Blacks will lean on swingman Tom Abercrombie for production, while it will be a good chance for Shea Ili and Reuben Te Rangi to step up.

It will also look to draw on the experience of Mika Vukona and Alex Pledger.

Meanwhile a host of younger players have been included in the squad of 14.

Christchurch local Ethan Rusbatch is among those, as is Rosmini College year 13 guard Kruz Perrott-Hunt.

Another player of interest is 19-year-old centre Tyrell Harrison. The 2.13m Australian-based athlete has dual citizenship.

The Tall Blacks are on top of their pool in World Cup qualifying with seven wins from eight games.

Trailing them are Lebanon (6-2), Korea (6-2), Jordan (5-3) and China (4-4).

World Cup qualifying

Tall Blacks

v Jordan, Christchurch, tonight, 7pm

v Syria, Wellington, Sunday, 3pm