Paul Henare is set to leave his post as Tall Blacks head coach. Photo: Getty Images

Paul Henare is reportedly heading to Japan.

The 40-year-old has resigned from his roles as Tall Blacks head coach and Melbourne United assistant coach, it was announced on his basketball academy's Facebook page.

The post said a "very exciting opportunity" had presented itself for Henare.

He began as Tall Blacks coach in 2015, guiding the team through its most recent World Cup campaign.

He also head coached the New Zealand Breakers from 2016-18, before moving to Melbourne United last season.