High praise for Otago basketball bid

Otago's bid for entry to the National Basketball League has been met with high praise.

It was one of three formal bids the NBL received on Friday for entry to next year's league.

A one-week extension has been given to the other three potential applicants.

It is expected two, and possibly all three, of those will submit bids.

As the NBL is looking to add from one to three teams, that will make it a competitive process.

However, the feedback league general manager Justin Nelson gave from the bids already submitted was promising for Otago.

"I won't go into details on the three to have submitted a formal bid," he said.

"What I can disclose is that the quality of each bid and the professionalism displayed has been exceptionally high.

"They include one from the north, one from the South and one from Australia."

It is believed the one from the north is from Franklin, just south of Auckland.

That leaves two others from the North Island to submit their bids next week.

The identity of the Australian bid is unknown, although Canberra was one of two entities from across the Tasman invited to make a bid.

Nelson said the league was "clearly working with some very good operators".

He believed it was a league on the rise and was excited about the potential growth.

The NBL board will meet in mid-June to review all the bids.

A decision on any new teams will be made at the final four weekend in Christchurch on July 20-21.

A return to the league would mark Otago's first appearance since 2014, when the Nuggets withdrew due to financial problems.

Franchise group spokeswoman Angela Ruske

is confident the team will be in the league by 2021, if not next year.

It was hoped to attract between 35 and 50 pledges of $1000 each.

That money would be used to employ someone to find a remaining total from $150,000 to $165,000.



