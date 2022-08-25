Hoiho forward in All Star Five

Laina Snyder has been recognised among Tauihi Basketball Aotearoa’s elite.

The Southern Hoiho forward was named in the league’s All Star Five, as the awards were revealed yesterday.

Snyder had a dominant season for the Hoiho, at times putting the team on her back to keep it in games. Her 20.6 points per game led the league in scoring, while her 9.2 rebounds per game were second in the league.

She was also sixth in both assists and steals.

The American star will now head to Germany, where she has signed with ALBA Berlin.

She was joined in the All Star Five by the Tokomanawa Queens guard Jaime Nared, Mid North Whai swingman Kyra Lambert and Northern Kahu’s Micaela Cocks and Tahlia Tupaea.

Tupaea was named the league’s Most Valuable Player, the Australian guard averaging 18.5 points per game, to go with 3.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Queens guard Florencia Chagas was named best youth player, the Argentine impressing fresh off being chosen by the Indiana Fever in the WNBA draft.

Whai centre Nikki Greene was named defensive player of the year, while Kahu coach Jody Cameron won coach of the year.

The Tauihi playoffs begin tomorrow night.