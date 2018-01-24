LeBron congratulates himself on milestone

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James is on course to reach 30,000 career NBA points tonight. Photo: Getty Images

Congratulations, LeBron. Sincerely, LeBron.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star made it a point to be the first to give himself a shoutout for reaching 30,000 career points. And he did so by doing it before actually reaching the milestone.

"Wanna be one of the first to Congratulate you on this accomplishment/achievement tonight that you'll reach!" James wrote in an Instagram post featuring a photo of his younger self in his high school uniform. "Only a handful has reach/seen it too and while I know it's never been a goal of yours from the beginning try (please try) to take a moment for yourself on how you've done it!"

James enters today's game against the San Antonio Spurs seven points shy of the milestone. It's fair for him to assume he'll get there: The 33-year-old is averaging 26.8 points per game this season and hasn't scored fewer than 10 in a contest.

If he reaches the mark Tuesday, James will be the youngest player to reach 30,000 career NBA points, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain and Dirk Nowitzki in the club.

"The House you're about to be apart of has only 6 seats in it (as of now) but 1 more will be added and you should be very proud and honored to be invited inside," James writes. "There's so many people to thank who has help this even become possible (so thank them all) and when u finally get your moment(alone) to yourself smile, look up to the higher skies and say THANK YOU!

"So with that said, Congrats again Young King."