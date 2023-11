PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Parker Jackson-Cartwright, of the Breakers, dribbles the ball against Trey Kell III of the 36ers during their round nine NBL match in Christchurch last night. The Breakers won 96-83.

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Breakers head coach Mody Maor makes a point from the sideline during the first half. Moar was ejected from the game at halftime for accumulating two technical fouls.