Magic back in top form

The Mid City Magic faced the St Kilda Saints on Saturday, showing it still has what it takes after its loss to Varsity last week.

The Magic brought pressure from the start and led throughout the game by 15-plus points

Shooting well from the outside, it finished 103-84 over the St Kilda side.

The Magic scored 42 points from threes alone, produced by the likes of Darcy Knox, Josh Aitcheson, Brent Cheshire and Mitchell Hughan.

Not much could be said for St Kilda's retaliation.

It battled throughout the game, but it could not catch a streak and the deficit continued to climb.

The first quarter was the battle expected between these two top teams.

James Ross led the Saints' side, scoring and working well around the court.

The Magic played through Aitcheson, who managed to find himself at the rim on most possessions.

The second-quarter was still a battle, both teams producing 33 points for the quarter, the Magic finishing the quarter leading by eight.

By the end of the third the Magic had taken the lead from eight points to 17 and was well on the way.

In the fourth the Magic was uncontainable. Even when limited to free throws it continued to keep its composure and see the game out.

In other games of the week, on Thursday the City Rise Bombers took on the Magic Lions and won 87-80 in a rough clash.

On Saturday the Bombers went up against Varsity having suffered a loss to it but finished the game off 81-70.

Andy Bay Falcons lost to Lions in a physical match-up where the teams had to show their mental toughness and their ability to stick it out.

Lions proved to be the tougher side as the Falcons struggled to pull together, losing 88-78.

- Harry Thorp