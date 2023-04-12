McDowell-White back with Breakers

The sound of a ballpoint pen to paper makes barely a sound, but the noise generated by Will McDowell-White re-signing with the Sky Sport Breakers will reverberate across all basketball channels in Australia and New Zealand.

The off-contract Australian Boomer has turned his back on all nine clubs in his homeland and ignored the Australian pundits urging him to return home, instead signing a two-year deal with the Breakers with a second-year player option.

"Keeping Will in a Breakers shirt for another couple of seasons was our biggest goal this off-season," Breakers coach Mody Maor said.

"He was a scorching hot commodity in the open market with several suitors and many great teams in the league willing to fork out a lot of cash for Will’s services.

"However, the Breakers have been instrumental in turning him into the player he has become. I had my fingers crossed he would come back."

McDowell-White’s new contract is a strong statement to every off-contract Australian basketballer that New Zealand is a destination for top players.

"I think it sends an unambiguous message to every good young emerging player in the NBL that the Breakers is the place to be if you want to improve, grow, and reach your goals," Maor said.

"I can understand the complexity of an Australian leaving his country and moving to New Zealand. It makes sense to stay close to home where you feel comfortable.

"But there’s added value coming to the Breakers; you might pay the price of leaving your home and travelling across the ditch, but you are rewarded by playing in the best environment in the league where your game grows."

McDowell-White, who turns 25 tomorrow, joined the Breakers two years ago during the first of the club’s two Covid seasons, locked out of New Zealand.

The club was bottom of the table, with no guarantee of any home games.

Despite the circumstances, he hinted at his potential in just his fourth game, becoming just the second Breaker after Cedric Jackson to achieve a triple-double.

With 12 spots available on the Breakers’ NBL24 roster, McDowell-White is the fifth player after Izayah Le’Afa, Tom Vodanovich, Cameron Gliddon, and Dan Fotu confirmed for next season.

A sixth player should be confirmed later this week.