Dunedin
12
|
8
Saturday,
Sat,
17
July
Jul
2021
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Winter Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
New World Wine Awards Top 50
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Basketball
Rugby
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
Momoisea showing good improvement
Everything worked out in the end for Pafe Momoisea.
Moss' form leads to contract with Bullets
Moss’ form leads to contract with Bullets
Isaiah Moss will be extending his Oceania stay.
Magic's fourth quarter beats Varsity
Magic’s fourth quarter beats Varsity
A fourth-quarter blitz has helped the South Pac Magic to a comeback win.
Moss Australia-bound
Moss Australia-bound
Isaiah Moss is heading for warmer pastures.
Nuggets brave but Saints have final say
Nuggets brave but Saints have final say
Perhaps the score would not suggest this time was much closer.
U-17 talents in town
U-17 talents in town
Many of New Zealand’s most promising basketball talents have descended on Dunedin.
Magic, Lions close on playoffs after both win
Magic, Lions close on playoffs after both win
Both Mid City teams have taken big steps towards securing playoff spots.
Sharks maul aimless Nuggets
Sharks maul aimless Nuggets
That is what you call a shark attack.
Ambassador role pathway back to game
Ambassador role pathway back to game
Samara Gallaher is finding her way back into the game.
Nuggets priority, then US
Nuggets priority, then US
Akiva McBirney-Griffin is still growing.
Fitness, form of Antetokounmpo shaping as key
Fitness, form of Antetokounmpo shaping as key
Two teams unfamiliar to basketball’s biggest stage begin the final push for a ring today. Jeff Cheshire assesses the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks ahead of the NBA finals.
Nuggets playoff hopes alive
Critical role for McKay in win
Gravity got to Richie Rodger’s floater before the hoop.
Late swoop takes Falcons to 91-77 win
Late swoop takes Falcons to 91-77 win
A top-of-the-table finish is secured.
Nuggets must step up to overcome Hawks
Nuggets must step up to overcome Hawks
No need to bust out an abacus.
Playing for his dream team
Playing for his dream team
Big Sam will make a big step into the Australian National Basketball League next season.
Basketball body’s leader stepping aside
Basketball body’s leader stepping aside
Basketball New Zealand (BBNZ) chief executive Iain Potter will step down from the role after more than nine years in the seat.
Nuggets need big finish for top four spot
Nuggets need big finish for top four spot
The playoffs have not quite slipped away.
Huskies complicate Nuggets’ playoffs chances
Huskies complicate Nuggets’ playoffs chances
The Otago Nuggets’ playoff hopes have taken a huge dent.
Battle for men’s playoff spots intensifies
Battle for men’s playoff spots intensifies
A scrap for the playoffs is very much on.
3×3 internationals
3×3 internationals
Twelve international matches are set to feature in the National Basketball League’s 3×3 tournament.
