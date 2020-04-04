Skip to main content
Basketball
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
All Blacks
International
Highlanders
Otago
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
Nuggets’ to finally make return
Mark it down in your diary.
Leave sought to mentor Nuggets
Leave sought to mentor Nuggets
Next step — apply for leave.
Nuggets part of new Auckland-based NBL
Nuggets part of new Auckland-based NBL
In the end it was an easy decision for the Otago Nuggets to get back into the National League.
Otago Nuggets return confirmed
Otago Nuggets return confirmed
The Otago Nuggets are back in the national basketball league.
Nuggets could return soon to rejigged national league
Nuggets could return soon to rejigged national league
The Otago Nuggets’ planned comeback has been brought forward a year.
Huskies move to Auckland, rejoin NBL
Huskies move to Auckland, rejoin NBL
In a stunning development for the NBL, the Southern Huskies are moving from Australia to be permanently based in Auckland and become the Auckland Huskies.
Edgar Centre back on deck
Edgar Centre back on deck
Edgar Centre general manager Blair Crawford is confident the facility can safely house more than the 100 people allowed under Covid-19 Alert Level 2.
Marks not ruling out Durant return
Marks not ruling out Durant return
Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks isn't ruling out Kevin Durant's return if the NBA season should resume.
LeBron rejects idea of canceling NBA season
LeBron rejects idea of canceling NBA season
Team executives and player agents are calling on the NBA to cancel the rest of the 2019-20 season and focus on preparing to play next season instead, CNBC reported Thursday.
Jordan opens up about 'The Last Dance'
Jordan opens up about 'The Last Dance'
Michael Jordan has opened up about the final season of his Chicago Bulls tenure in 1997-98, the central focus of the 10-part series.
Kobe Bryant picked for Hall of Fame
Kobe Bryant picked for Hall of Fame
The late Kobe Bryant has been selected as a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Nuggets’ return to court put off as competition suspended nationally
Nuggets’ return to court put off as competition suspended nationally
The Otago Nuggets planned return to the court has been delayed.
Nuggets holding out hope
Nuggets holding out hope
There is still some slim hope the Otago Nuggets fixtures against the Southland Sharks will go ahead.
NBA suspension upsets Dunedin fan in US
NBA suspension upsets Dunedin fan in US
A basketball-mad Dunedin resident has been left disappointed after the whistle was blown on the sport in the US amid Covid-19 fears.
NBA suspends season over coronavirus fears
NBA suspends season over coronavirus fears
The National Basketball Association (NBA) said on Wednesday it was suspending the season until further notice after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus.
Otago players featuring in college contests
Otago players featuring in college contests
Otago's seniors have continued to put in strong showings as their college basketball careers draw to a close.
Thousands gather for Bryant memorial
Thousands gather for Bryant memorial
Thousands of Kobe Bryant fans gathered in Los Angeles to pay homage to the late NBA star and his daughter Gianna.
Tall Blacks overcome brave Guam challenge
Tall Blacks overcome brave Guam challenge
Guam put up a brave challenge, but ultimately the Tall Blacks were too good.
Tall Blacks claim rare win in Australia
Tall Blacks claim rare win in Australia
The Tall Blacks have claimed a rare victory over Australia, toppling their trans-Tasman rivals 108-98 in Brisbane.
Just 36 days until Nuggets back on court
Just 36 days until Nuggets back on court
The return is almost in sight.
