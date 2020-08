The Otago Nuggets celebrate after claiming their first NBL championship last night in Auckland. Photo: Getty Images

The National Basketball League champion Otago Nuggets will return to Dunedin this afternoon.

The team will land at Dunedin Airport at about 4pm and are welcoming fans to head out and meet the team.

Last night they beat the Manawatu Jets 79-77 in a thrilling final to claim their first NBL title.