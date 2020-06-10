Nuggets get first pick of draft

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Yep. The Nuggets have been awarded the first pick in the draft.
That is further good news for a franchise which has been in the wilderness since pulling out on the league in 2014.
Less than a month ago it still had its sight set on a return in 2021. But how quickly its prospects have changed.
Tomorrow night’s inaugural player draft will be broadcast live on Sky Sport 3 and the Nuggets will get the proceedings under way with the opening selection.
The seven participating teams will draft 12 players each to compete in this year’s re-formatted event.
Following four days of pre-selections, the NBL independent panel of Dillon Boucher, Judd Flavell, Huw Beynon and Justin Nelson have put in place a draft order to help distribute the available talent for the competition’s 56 games to be played in Auckland from June 23.
“It’s an exciting time for the Sal’s NBL, we can’t wait to get back on court in front of our fans. But, before we can do that, all eyes will be on this very unique draft,” said league general manager Justin Nelson.
The Taranaki Mountainairs and Manawatu Jets have the second and third picks in the opening round.
The Nuggets will pick last in round two and alternate between the first team to pick and last team to pick each round until the draft is complete.
Some of the biggest names set to feature in the opening rounds include Mika Vukona, Jordan Ngatai, Tom Vodanovich, Hyrum Harris, Marcel Jones, Tohi Smith-Milner, Jarrod Kenny, Jack Salt and Sam Timmins, who grew up in Dunedin and made his debut for the Nuggets as a 15-year-old.
All up, 19 current or former Tall Blacks are available to be drafted.
“The whole draft process we came up with to enable the competition to get going again has captured everyone’s imagination, it really has got people across the country talking about basketball", Nelson said.
And now all eyes will be on the Nuggets. Who will they take with the opening pick? Who will go down in history as New Zealand’s first ever Sal’s NBL draft pick?
Sal’s NBL Showdown - Draft Order
ROUND 1
1. Otago Nuggets
2. Taranaki Mountainairs
3. Manawatu Jets
4. Nelson Giants
5. Canterbury Rams
6. Franklin Bulls
7. Auckland Huskies
ROUND 2
8. Auckland Huskies
9. Franklin Bulls
10. Canterbury Rams
11. Nelson Giants
12. Manawatu Jets
13. Taranaki Mountainairs
14. Otago Nuggets
ROUND 3
15. Otago Nuggets
16. Taranaki Mountainairs
17. Manawatu Jets
18. Nelson Giants
19. Canterbury Rams
20. Franklin Bulls
21. Auckland Huskies
ROUND 4
22. Auckland Huskies
23. Franklin Bulls
24. Canterbury Rams
25. Nelson Giants
26. Manawatu Jets
27. Taranaki Mountainairs
28. Otago Nuggets
ROUND 5
29. Otago Nuggets
30. Taranaki Mountainairs
31. Manawatu Jets
32. Nelson Giants
33. Canterbury Rams
34. Franklin Bulls
35. Auckland Huskies
ROUND 6
36. Auckland Huskies
37. Franklin Bulls
38. Canterbury Rams
39. Nelson Giants
40. Manawatu Jets
41. Taranaki Mountainairs
42. Otago Nuggets
ROUND 7
43. Otago Nuggets
44. Taranaki Mountainairs
45. Manawatu Jets
46. Nelson Giants
47. Canterbury Rams
48. Franklin Bulls
49. Auckland Huskies
ROUND 8
50. Auckland Huskies
51. Franklin Bulls
52. Canterbury Rams
53. Nelson Giants
54. Manawatu Jets
55. Taranaki Mountainairs
56. Otago Nuggets
ROUND 9
57. Otago Nuggets
58. Taranaki Mountainairs
59. Manawatu Jets
60. Nelson Giants
61. Canterbury Rams
62. Franklin Bulls
63. Auckland Huskies
ROUND 10
64. Auckland Huskies
65. Franklin Bulls
66. Canterbury Rams
67. Nelson Giants
68. Manawatu Jets
69. Taranaki Mountainairs
70. Otago Nuggets
ROUND 11
71. Otago Nuggets
72. Taranaki Mountainairs
73. Manawatu Jets
74. Nelson Giants
75. Canterbury Rams
76. Franklin Bulls
77. Auckland Huskies
ROUND 12
78. Auckland Huskies
79. Franklin Bulls
80. Canterbury Rams
81. Nelson Giants
82. Manawatu Jets
83. Taranaki Mountainairs
84. Otago Nuggets