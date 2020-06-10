Nuggets get first pick of draft

Sam Timmins in his Washington Huskies strip. Photo: Getty Images

And with the first pick of the 2020 National Basketball League draft, the Otago Nuggets select…?

Yep. The Nuggets have been awarded the first pick in the draft.

That is further good news for a franchise which has been in the wilderness since pulling out on the league in 2014.

Less than a month ago it still had its sight set on a return in 2021. But how quickly its prospects have changed.

Tomorrow night’s inaugural player draft will be broadcast live on Sky Sport 3 and the Nuggets will get the proceedings under way with the opening selection.

The seven participating teams will draft 12 players each to compete in this year’s re-formatted event.

Following four days of pre-selections, the NBL independent panel of Dillon Boucher, Judd Flavell, Huw Beynon and Justin Nelson have put in place a draft order to help distribute the available talent for the competition’s 56 games to be played in Auckland from June 23.

“It’s an exciting time for the Sal’s NBL, we can’t wait to get back on court in front of our fans. But, before we can do that, all eyes will be on this very unique draft,” said league general manager Justin Nelson.

The Taranaki Mountainairs and Manawatu Jets have the second and third picks in the opening round.

The Nuggets will pick last in round two and alternate between the first team to pick and last team to pick each round until the draft is complete.

Some of the biggest names set to feature in the opening rounds include Mika Vukona, Jordan Ngatai, Tom Vodanovich, Hyrum Harris, Marcel Jones, Tohi Smith-Milner, Jarrod Kenny, Jack Salt and Sam Timmins, who grew up in Dunedin and made his debut for the Nuggets as a 15-year-old.

All up, 19 current or former Tall Blacks are available to be drafted.

“The whole draft process we came up with to enable the competition to get going again has captured everyone’s imagination, it really has got people across the country talking about basketball", Nelson said.

And now all eyes will be on the Nuggets. Who will they take with the opening pick? Who will go down in history as New Zealand’s first ever Sal’s NBL draft pick?

Sal’s NBL Showdown - Draft Order

ROUND 1

1. Otago Nuggets

2. Taranaki Mountainairs

3. Manawatu Jets

4. Nelson Giants

5. Canterbury Rams

6. Franklin Bulls

7. Auckland Huskies

ROUND 2

8. Auckland Huskies

9. Franklin Bulls

10. Canterbury Rams

11. Nelson Giants

12. Manawatu Jets

13. Taranaki Mountainairs

14. Otago Nuggets

ROUND 3

15. Otago Nuggets

16. Taranaki Mountainairs

17. Manawatu Jets

18. Nelson Giants

19. Canterbury Rams

20. Franklin Bulls

21. Auckland Huskies

ROUND 4

22. Auckland Huskies

23. Franklin Bulls

24. Canterbury Rams

25. Nelson Giants

26. Manawatu Jets

27. Taranaki Mountainairs

28. Otago Nuggets

ROUND 5

29. Otago Nuggets

30. Taranaki Mountainairs

31. Manawatu Jets

32. Nelson Giants

33. Canterbury Rams

34. Franklin Bulls

35. Auckland Huskies

ROUND 6

36. Auckland Huskies

37. Franklin Bulls

38. Canterbury Rams

39. Nelson Giants

40. Manawatu Jets

41. Taranaki Mountainairs

42. Otago Nuggets

ROUND 7

43. Otago Nuggets

44. Taranaki Mountainairs

45. Manawatu Jets

46. Nelson Giants

47. Canterbury Rams

48. Franklin Bulls

49. Auckland Huskies

ROUND 8

50. Auckland Huskies

51. Franklin Bulls

52. Canterbury Rams

53. Nelson Giants

54. Manawatu Jets

55. Taranaki Mountainairs

56. Otago Nuggets

ROUND 9

57. Otago Nuggets

58. Taranaki Mountainairs

59. Manawatu Jets

60. Nelson Giants

61. Canterbury Rams

62. Franklin Bulls

63. Auckland Huskies

ROUND 10

64. Auckland Huskies

65. Franklin Bulls

66. Canterbury Rams

67. Nelson Giants

68. Manawatu Jets

69. Taranaki Mountainairs

70. Otago Nuggets

ROUND 11

71. Otago Nuggets

72. Taranaki Mountainairs

73. Manawatu Jets

74. Nelson Giants

75. Canterbury Rams

76. Franklin Bulls

77. Auckland Huskies

ROUND 12

78. Auckland Huskies

79. Franklin Bulls

80. Canterbury Rams

81. Nelson Giants

82. Manawatu Jets

83. Taranaki Mountainairs

84. Otago Nuggets