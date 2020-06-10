Wednesday, 10 June 2020

Nuggets get first pick of draft

    Sam Timmins in his Washington Huskies strip. Photo: Getty Images
    And with the first pick of the 2020 National Basketball League draft, the Otago Nuggets select…?

    Yep. The Nuggets have been awarded the first pick in the draft.

    That is further good news for a franchise which has been in the wilderness since pulling out on the league in 2014.

    Less than a month ago it still had its sight set on a return in 2021. But how quickly its prospects have changed.

    Tomorrow night’s inaugural player draft will be broadcast live on Sky Sport 3 and the Nuggets will get the proceedings under way with the opening selection.

    The seven participating teams will draft 12 players each to compete in this year’s re-formatted event.

    Following four days of pre-selections, the NBL independent panel of Dillon Boucher, Judd Flavell, Huw Beynon and Justin Nelson have put in place a draft order to help distribute the available talent for the competition’s 56 games to be played in Auckland from June 23.

    “It’s an exciting time for the Sal’s NBL, we can’t wait to get back on court in front of our fans. But, before we can do that, all eyes will be on this very unique draft,” said league general manager Justin Nelson.

    The Taranaki Mountainairs and Manawatu Jets have the second and third picks in the opening round.

    The Nuggets will pick last in round two and alternate between the first team to pick and last  team to pick each round until the draft is complete.

    Some of the biggest names set to feature in the opening rounds include Mika Vukona, Jordan Ngatai, Tom Vodanovich, Hyrum Harris, Marcel Jones, Tohi Smith-Milner, Jarrod Kenny, Jack Salt and Sam Timmins, who grew up in Dunedin and made his debut for the Nuggets as a 15-year-old.

    All up, 19 current or former Tall Blacks are available to be drafted.

    “The whole draft process we came up with to enable the competition to get going again has captured everyone’s imagination, it really has got people across the country talking about basketball", Nelson said.

    And now all eyes will be on the Nuggets. Who will they take with the opening pick? Who will go down in history as New Zealand’s first ever Sal’s NBL draft pick?

    Sal’s NBL Showdown - Draft Order

    ROUND 1

    1. Otago Nuggets
    2. Taranaki Mountainairs
    3. Manawatu Jets
    4. Nelson Giants
    5. Canterbury Rams
    6. Franklin Bulls
    7. Auckland Huskies

    ROUND 2

    8. Auckland Huskies
    9. Franklin Bulls
    10. Canterbury Rams
    11. Nelson Giants
    12. Manawatu Jets
    13. Taranaki Mountainairs
    14. Otago Nuggets

    ROUND 3

    15. Otago Nuggets
    16. Taranaki Mountainairs
    17. Manawatu Jets
    18. Nelson Giants
    19. Canterbury Rams
    20. Franklin Bulls
    21. Auckland Huskies

    ROUND 4

    22. Auckland Huskies
    23. Franklin Bulls
    24. Canterbury Rams
    25. Nelson Giants
    26. Manawatu Jets
    27. Taranaki Mountainairs
    28. Otago Nuggets

    ROUND 5

    29. Otago Nuggets
    30. Taranaki Mountainairs
    31. Manawatu Jets
    32. Nelson Giants
    33. Canterbury Rams
    34. Franklin Bulls
    35. Auckland Huskies

    ROUND 6

    36. Auckland Huskies
    37. Franklin Bulls
    38. Canterbury Rams
    39. Nelson Giants
    40. Manawatu Jets
    41. Taranaki Mountainairs
    42. Otago Nuggets

    ROUND 7

    43. Otago Nuggets
    44. Taranaki Mountainairs
    45. Manawatu Jets
    46. Nelson Giants
    47. Canterbury Rams
    48. Franklin Bulls
    49. Auckland Huskies

    ROUND 8

    50. Auckland Huskies
    51. Franklin Bulls
    52. Canterbury Rams
    53. Nelson Giants
    54. Manawatu Jets
    55. Taranaki Mountainairs
    56. Otago Nuggets

    ROUND 9

    57. Otago Nuggets
    58. Taranaki Mountainairs
    59. Manawatu Jets
    60. Nelson Giants
    61. Canterbury Rams
    62. Franklin Bulls
    63. Auckland Huskies

    ROUND 10

    64. Auckland Huskies
    65. Franklin Bulls
    66. Canterbury Rams
    67. Nelson Giants
    68. Manawatu Jets
    69. Taranaki Mountainairs
    70. Otago Nuggets

    ROUND 11

    71. Otago Nuggets
    72. Taranaki Mountainairs
    73. Manawatu Jets
    74. Nelson Giants
    75. Canterbury Rams
    76. Franklin Bulls
    77. Auckland Huskies

    ROUND 12

    78. Auckland Huskies
    79. Franklin Bulls
    80. Canterbury Rams
    81. Nelson Giants
    82. Manawatu Jets
    83. Taranaki Mountainairs
    84. Otago Nuggets

