Kane Keil drives at Tom Vodanovich during this year's NBL Showdown final between the Otago Nuggets and the Manawatu Jets in Auckland. Photo: Getty Images

The Otago Nuggets have lost one of their key players.

Kane Keil has signed with the Wellington Saints for the 2021 National Basketball League.

Wellington returns to the league next year, having been one of three teams not to play in this year’s Covid-19 revamped showdown.

The 23-year-old forward was instrumental in the Nuggets’ title-winning season this year.

After being selected in the side’s fourth draft pick, he averaged 11.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Keil’s ability to score and create opportunities for himself were key, as was his versatility on defence in being able to guard players inside.

The Auckland product also played for the Nuggets at last month’s 3x3 Cup, while turning out for the Magic Lions towards the end of the club season.

Keil said in a release that he was excited about the opportunity to pull on the Saints uniform.

A traditional power, Wellington won six of the last 10 NBL titles prior to this season.

Saints coach Zico Coronel was thrilled with the signing.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Kane into the Saints family. He showed resiliency to thrive and complete his United States college career," Coronel said in a press release.

"Upon returning to New Zealand he was a key contributor for the Showdown champions, the Nuggets, coming up big in critical games and moments.

"And then impressively he showed he wasn’t satisfied with that by displaying further improvement at Hoop Nation.

"He’s a high IQ and highly skilled player, shooting the ball with a combination of volume and efficiency, while displaying good vision and passing ability.

"At 23, I believe the foundation is in place for Kane to become a long-term high-level player, and we’re excited to help him grow into that in Wellington, while also enhancing our ability to play beautiful basketball."

He joins forwards Taane Samuel and Dion Prewster on the Saints roster.

Sam Timmins remains the Nuggets only confirmed signing.



