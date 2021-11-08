Nuggets licence acquired by SENZ

Angela Ruske. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The Otago Nuggets licence has been acquired by Sport Entertainment Network New Zealand.

The move was confirmed this morning.

SENZ's Australia parent company, Sports Entertainment Group Limited, has an existing foothold in basketball, owning Australia's Perth Wildcats.

Otago Nuggets general manager Angela Ruske was excited to welcome radio publisher SENZ onboard.

“This new ownership will bring greater commercial opportunities and operational support to ensure the sustainability of the team in the league, which is great for our players and our fans,” she said in a statement.

SENZ Chief Executive Officer Jodie Simm confirmed today that this new expansion into the NZNBL means a greater connection for the growing radio network to the local community.

Simm said “Our business has long championed local content for local fans and that’s exactly our plan with the Otago Nuggets.

“We are committed to the Otago Nuggets team staying in Dunedin and maintaining a strong connection with the Otago community.

"We support the resurgence of basketball in the region and will continue to support grassroots participation with our involvement in the Nuggets."