Obituary: Bob Knight, coach

Bob Knight. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

New Zealanders, in general, are not big followers of American college basketball, but many would recognise the famously incandescent Bob Knight for a succession of famous tantrums he threw when coaching Indiana, with which he won three national titles. Knight finished his career with 902 victories in 42 seasons at Army, Indiana and Texas Tech, and also coached the US Olympic team to a gold medal in 1984. All the while he stalked courtside, sharing his candid opinions, occasionally in histrionic manner. In his colourful career he once hit a police officer in Puerto Rico, threw chairs across the court, and was accused of wrapping his hands around a player’s neck. He routinely berated referees and openly challenged decisions by the game’s administrators. Reporters also routinely received Knight’s ire, but most of his players respected him — and his expectation that they would perform as well in school as they did on the basketball court. Bob Knight died on November 1 aged 83 — Agencies