Otago teams went unbeaten on the opening day of the Schick 3x3 Cup in Invercargill yesterday.

The Nuggets beat the Hawks 21-19 in the early game, clipped the Bulls 21-17 and the Saints 21-18 in a great start to the tournament.

The Gold Rush dispatched Tavake 22-8, then beat the Wizards 16-8 and the Dream 17-13.