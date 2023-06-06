Otago women 4th at U19 nationals

Otago women finished fourth at the under-19 nationals in Rangiora during the weekend.

The team upset a talented Harbour side to book a semifinal match-up with Waikato.

But the North Islanders proved too strong and eased to a comfortable 75-43.

Otago was still in the hunt at halftime. But Waikato outscored Otago 26-11 in the third quarter and restricted its opponent to just two points in the final quarter to clinch a place in the final against Canterbury. Canterbury claimed the crown with a 74-56 win.

Auckland beat Otago 89-69 in the playoff for fourth.

Otago finished in ninth spot in the men’s under-19 tournament, beating North Canterbury 88-79 in its final game.

Harbour downed Taranaki 102-62 in the final.

— The Tall Ferns have lost the first game of their European tour, falling 83-64 to Serbia in a women’s friendly in Belgrade, RNZ reports.

Charlisse Leger-Walker led New Zealand’s scoring with 15 points, while Grace Hunter scored 10 off the bench in a perfect four-from-four shooting.

Veteran Penina Davidson added nine points and a game-high eight rebounds while Krystal Leger-Walker led a strong bench effort with seven points, a game-high seven assists and four rebounds.