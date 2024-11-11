Queens reign after last-second shot goes awry

So close ... Chelsea D’Angelo puts the ball up under the pressure of Tokomanawa Queens player Tiana Clarke yesterday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Lou Brown stole the ball and made a lightning fast break down the court.

When the Tokomanawa Queens’ forward finished it off the glass, it brought her animated team-mates to their feet on the bench as the visitors regained the lead against the Southern Hoiho.

It was a turning point in what was a tense final three minutes at the Edgar Centre yesterday.

The Queens and the Hoiho traded points with a Chelsea D’Angelo three giving the home team the lead.

And when the Wellington side levelled, Natalie Chou drained another for the Hoiho to lead 85-82.

Brown and Stella Beck put the Queens back in front with seconds remaining.

The Hoiho were not about to lie down, but their final attempt on the buzzer went amiss to lose 86-85.

It was a physical encounter with the Hoiho playing some of their best basketball in front of a vocal 430 fans.

They held the lead throughout the game and were impressive at both ends of the court.

Ahlist Hurst top scored — most of which came in the second half — with 19 points, and four steals, for the Hoiho and Samantha Bowman picked up a double of 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The Queens, who many thought might be in trouble with WNBA player Jordan Horston ruled out, held their nerve despite early wobbles.

Brown was immense finishing with 28 points, 15 rebounds, and three steals.

Paige Bradley banged down consecutive threes to start the Hoiho. She had a nice assist to Bowman, and then found Zoe Richards alone in a similar spot.

Samara Gallaher banked a corner three, but they trailed 21-19 at the break.

The Hoiho were relentless defensively, hustling for every ball and put the Queens under pressure.

That showed when the Queens failed to find their rhythm.

D’Angelo made a great cameo off the bench. She was not afraid in the contact and stepped around the defence to finish.

Tamari Key, who is the tallest player in the league at 198cm, was pressured, but stood up for the Queens.

But the Queens offence, which had been humming early, started to unravel.

Hurst banked her first three to extend the Hoiho lead to 44-36.

But the Queens came good towards the end of the quarter and Tiana Clarke drained a late three for the Queens to trail 44-42 at halftime.

Hurst took control through third quarter.

The Hoiho’s ball rotation found her open at the top to bang down her first three, and Bradley then found Hurst on the roll. Hurst then went end-to-end to finish.

D’Angelo and Gallaher also drained threes, but the Queens found their flow again through the third to lead 66-65.

Tauihi Basketball Aotearoa

The scores

Tokomanawa Queens 86

Lou Brown 28, Florencia Chagas 13

Southern Hoiho 85

Ahlist Hurst 19, Samantha Bowman 16

Quarter scores: Tokomanawa Queens 21-19, 42-44, 66-65