Staying for third season

The Southland Sharks have re-signed Brayden Inger for a third season in orange.

The 23-year-old small forward, who burst on to the scene in 2021 and rode an outstanding debut National Basketball League season into both the Tall Blacks and Cairns Taipans, is keen to help the Sharks return to form after a challenging season last year.

The Sharks open their season against the Manawatu Jets at Stadium Southland on April 7.