Success of Nuggets beyond Ruske’s wildest dreams
Getting back on court had always been the dream.
Ups and downs make victory so much sweeter
Ups and downs make victory so much sweeter
The Otago Daily Times has the best basketball writer in New Zealand in Jeff Cheshire, who got to cover the Nuggets’ wonderful victory in the NBL final on Saturday.
Retiring Naoupu’s achievements thanks to ‘drive’
Retiring Naoupu’s achievements thanks to ‘drive’
An Oamaru identity turned beloved Irish rugby player is hanging up the boots.
McCullough adds Tall Blacks selection to NBL title
McCullough adds Tall Blacks selection to NBL title
A champion on Saturday night, and a Tall Black on Tuesday.
Withers on attack over defensive snub
Withers on attack over defensive snub
Todd Withers had a point to prove last week.
Nuggets’ best game was when it mattered
Nuggets’ best game was when it mattered
Otago Daily Times basketball writer Jeff Cheshire hands out his Nuggets awards for the season.
McCullough keen to stay at new ‘home’
McCullough keen to stay at new ‘home’
Nikau McCullough wants to be thrown into the fire again.
Golden Nuggets seize national crown
Golden Nuggets seize national crown
Champagne soaked Brent Matehaere as he swung open the locker room door.
Pair of victories for Saints
Pair of victories for Saints
Two wins have put the St Kilda Saints in a prime position to contend for the Dunedin premier men’s title.
Win ‘feels incredible’: Timmins
Win ‘feels incredible’: Timmins
There was no doubting how much this one meant to Sam Timmins.
Defence to the fore as Nuggets hit their straps at precisely the right time
Defence to the fore as Nuggets hit their straps at precisely the right time
The realisation swept over the arena as Brent Matehaere called his final timeout.
Williams caps first pro season with MVP performance
Williams caps first pro season with MVP performance
Keith Williams took a hard dribble to his right and let his shot go.
Otago Nuggets claim NBL title
Otago Nuggets claim NBL title
The dream run is complete.
Nuggets slay Giants to book place in final
Nuggets slay Giants to book place in final
The smiles were evident as the seconds counted down. But the celebrations from the Otago Nuggets were restrained.
How it could be won
How it could be won
Jeff Cheshire looks at how and where tonight’s NBL quarterfinal might be won.
Nuggets aim to become giant killers
Nuggets aim to become giant killers
Brent Matehaere reiterated the point he made when the Otago Nuggets arrived in Auckland.
Best Nuggets show up to subdue Hawks
Best Nuggets show up to subdue Hawks
The Otago Nuggets were always going to need to bring a good version of themselves to contend.
Ajax pips Varsity for third title in a row
Ajax pips Varsity for third title in a row
Milly Ford did not even flinch as she stepped up to the foul line.
Strong defence sees Nuggets through to semis
Strong defence sees Nuggets through to semis
The Otago Nuggets have put on a defensive masterclass to move one step closer to the final.
Confidence key for Nuggets, coach reckons
Confidence key for Nuggets, coach reckons
There is a certain familiarity to the situation facing the Otago Nuggets.
