Suspension, fine imposed

Wellington Saints forward Tohi Smith-Milner has been suspended for one game and fined $500 for his on-court actions against the Otago Nuggets in Round 10.

Smith-Milner was involved in two separate incidents. He elbowed Nuggets guard Darcy Knox in the head and bowled over shooting guard Michael Harris.

Smith-Milner will serve his suspension on June 18 when the Saints host the Taranaki Air.

In rugby, striking a player in the head with an elbow carries minimum suspension of six weeks.

Nuggets general manager Angela Ruske declined to comment on whether the sanction was too lenient.