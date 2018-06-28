Tall Blacks after fourth win in row

The Tall Blacks are set to continue their winning run in World Cup qualifiers against Hong Kong in Rotorua tonight.

The home side is seeking its fourth consecutive win in its quest to qualify for next year's World Cup in China.

The Tall Blacks blew their opponent off the court by winning 133-74 in their previous meeting in Hong Kong in November.

With little chance of the visiting side turning that around tonight, the match should prove a good warm-up for the Tall Blacks' next qualifier against China on Sunday.

The New Zealanders won a much more evenly matched contest 82-73 against the Chinese in their most recent meeting in qualifying.

China's big men will not have to look far for inspiration as former national and NBA star Yao Ming watching on from the sidelines.

Ming is in New Zealand with a large delegation from China, as part of the 2019 world cup's organising committee. He is also president of the China Basketball Association.

''The delegation will be holding several sessions to see how New Zealand hosts an international basketball event and to foster ideas for the 2019 World Cup,'' New Zealander and chairman of the organising committee, Burton Shipley, said.

They have been hoping to come to New Zealand for some time, so now we have the perfect opportunity with the China versus the Tall Blacks test in Auckland

''I have been delighted to establish a good relationship with Yao Ming. He is making huge changes to basketball in China. There are so many positive things that he is doing, including totally restructuring and becoming very much performance focused on the teams. I admire what he has done.''

Ming has previously spent time touring the South Island.