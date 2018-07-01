Tall Blacks beat China to top qualifying group

Shea Ili of New Zealand drives against Wang Zhelin of China. Photo: Getty Images

It was scrappy, it was ugly, it was tense, but in the end, it was a fifth straight World Cup qualifying win for a Tall Blacks side who continue to impress.

A 67-57 World Cup qualifying win over China confirmed what we already knew: Barring disaster, this Tall Blacks side is heading to the 2019 World Cup, and if they keep developing, they might even be able to make some noise when they get there.

This afternoon's victory in front of a sold-out Auckland crowd sees the Tall Blacks finish top in Group A – a notable landmark considering their 11 points already banked will carry over to the second stage of qualifying. Granted, their opponents haven't been world class in their recent Asian run, but since their opening defeat to South Korea in November, they have overcome all their prospective challengers.

China provided their most difficult test, but though they had some sloppy stretches, the Tall Blacks showcased their increasing array of talents – most notably on the defensive end. This particular Tall Blacks iteration has a smorgasbord of defensive talent, and they are working well together in Paul Henare's scheme.

It helps that China were fairly one-dimensional. They lived up to their billing as a team which loves to attack the hoop, but they didn't show enough variety, hitting just three shots from beyond the arc.

That tactic worked for them early, taking a 18-15 quarter-time lead as Spark Arena briefly turned into a home crowd thanks to the passionate Chinese fans, but eventually the Tall Blacks' defence wised up to what was on the Chinese menu.

Offensively, the Tall Blacks started sluggishly, but soon found their rhythm, getting out in transition for some easy buckets and starting to dominate down low.

They started the second quarter on a 13-0 run, with China going scoreless for four and a half minutes, as Isaac Fotu got to work in the post. However, just as it looked like they would start to stamp their authority, the Tall Blacks too went through a drought, scoring just five points in six minutes.

Suddenly, it was a mission to create good looks, with China hitting the front as the contest ground to a halt. That's where the Webster brothers would have come in handy, but the hosts drew on their ever-increasing depth to combat an increasingly frisky Chinese squad.

Abudushalamu Abudurexiti – soon off to NBA Summer League with the Golden State Warriors – was China's attemped saviour, putting up 23 points and 12 rebounds, but the Tall Blacks countered with balance.

Rob Loe had one of his best games in the Tall Blacks singlet, racking up 13 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and four blocks, Fotu finished with 14 points, Mika Vukona nabbed some crucial rebounds down the stretch, and Jarrod Kenny stepped up in the fourth quarter with some timely shots.

Eventually, they combined to finally vanquish China's resistance, pulling away to take a 10-point victory, and continue their Asian ascendancy.

What's next for the Tall Blacks? Well, they progress into the next stage with the most points, and – at full strength - will be heavily favoured to defeat Jordan, Syria and Lebanon, who they each play twice in the second stage of qualifying.

However, that's a scenario to ponder in September. For now, the Tall Blacks can be content – one stage down, and just one to go.

