Tall Blacks felled by Cedars

Pero Cameron. Photo: Getty Images

The Tall Blacks yesterday crashed to their first loss in the Fiba World Cup qualifiers this year, losing 65-77 to a fired-up Lebanon team in front of a raucous Middle Eastern crowd in Beirut.

After taking a 37-31 lead into the half, the Kiwis were outscored 12-0 to open the third as they went cold from outside.

The Cedars took advantage of their superior size — and 25 total turnovers by New Zealand — to outscore the Tall Blacks 46-28 in the second half, finishing strong in the final minutes of the game.

Tohi Smith-Milner led the Kiwis with 17 points (4/10 from outside) and seven rebounds, Ethan Rusbatch had 13 points, Taylor Britt with 11 and Hyrum Harris tallied seven points and eight rebounds.

The game also saw the debuts of Alex McNaught (five points, three rebounds and two assists) and Anzac Rissetto.

For the Cedars, Ali Haidar top-scored with 21 points, while Jad Khalil tallied 11 points and Hayk Gyokchyan and Karim Zeinoun scored 10 apiece.

The first quarter saw the Kiwis build a 22-18 lead, thanks to nine points from Rusbatch off the bench — including a lay-up to end the frame — and Smith-Milner shooting 2-2 from deep for his six points.

Harris was also a strong contributor with four points and four rebounds.

The Tall Blacks were able to maintain their lead throughout the second quarter, Britt being allowed to penetrate to the rim for his nine points alongside Smith-Milner’s nine.

Rusbatch was a concern after picking up his third foul midway through the period.

Although the Kiwis led 37-31 at halftime on 50% shooting — while holding the Cedars to 32% — there was plenty of room for improvement with the Tall Blacks held to 23% shooting from three (3/13) and turning the ball over 12 times to Lebanon’s eight.

The tide turned in the second half as the Cedars went on a 12-0 run to start the period. The Kiwis were held scoreless until the 5min 46sec mark, when Jordan Ngatai sank a pair of free throws to make it 39-43.

New Zealand was outscored 22-11 in this pivotal third quarter to be behind 48-53 heading into the fourth quarter and it was unable to match Lebanon’s increased energy at both ends.

The score ballooned out in the final minutes of the fourth, with Lebanon taking a surprising 77-65 win.

Tall Blacks head coach Pero Cameron was blunt in his assessment of the game.

"Tough game — both sides were contesting the game and it was a tough challenge for us. I felt towards the end it was a three to five-point game and then a little bit of our discipline got away in the end and [the score] blew out."