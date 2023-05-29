Tall Fern's family feared worst after crash

Mary's sister Georgia said the family is taking her recovery one day at a time but that things have improved over the past week. Photo: Tall Ferns

A Tall Fern star remains in an induced coma and her family reveal they feared she would die after suffering critical injuries in a horror car crash nine days ago.

Mary Goulding is in intensive care at Christchurch Hospital after the crash in Rangiora on May 20.

Her sister Georgia said the family is taking her recovery one day at a time but that things have improved over the past week.

“We were really fearful she wouldn’t live for the first four days,” Georgia told the New Zealand Herald.

“It was a really trying time, but then we reached the next stage where we were confident she would live and that’s where we’re at.”

Georgia said the hospital’s goal is to slowly bring her sister out of an induced coma but the process will depend on Mary’s daily condition.

“The uncertainty of everything else is so overwhelming, where it’s all about where we sit at the moment instead of being able to look to the future.”

Mary is one of six siblings, her family is spread across the world - with siblings as far as London and Toronto.

Georgia is based in Australia. She flew back to visit her Canterbury-based family the moment she learned of her sister’s situation.

Most of Mary’s family has come together to connect and support each other over the last nine days, something that stems from a strong family bond.

“We really did lean on each other hugely, especially in that first week,” said Georgia.

“Then we’ve been pretty overwhelmed by the support from around the community - around the world really - she’s travelled everywhere and met so many people.”

When Georgia thinks about her sister, she says the first thing all her siblings own is Mary is the favourite.

“You’re not meant to have favourites, but she easily is as she’s so different to us.”

The difference isn’t just physical, with the basketball star stretching to six feet tall compared with her shorter siblings, but in terms of personality.

She’s known by her family as an individual with a calming and peace-making attitude towards life, taking everything at face value and never bad-mouthing others.

Growing up, it was clear Mary had a competitive side - being the second youngest of six meant she had to learn how to win without the physical edge.

“It was easy to beat her when you’re six or seven years older, but she’d find a way to compete,” said Georgia.