Tenacious Tall Ferns hang on for victory

Penina Davidson. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The Tall Ferns put the Fiba Women’s Asia Cup on notice yesterday following their gutsy 66-64 victory over South Korea in Sydney in the tournament's first game.

The fifth-ranked Tall Ferns, ranked one spot behind world No 11 South Korea, asserted their dominance in the first half thanks in part to a 14-0 second-quarter run, then weathered a comeback in the second to claim their first win over their opponent since 2019.

Penina Davidson led the Tall Ferns with 24 points and 10 rebounds, along with three steals and two blocks in a dominant effort.

Charlisse Leger-Walker added 20 points and Tera Reed registered 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Krystal Leger-Walker chipped in four points and five rebounds, making arguably the play of the game in the fourth as she ripped the ball out of South Korea’s hands with 25 seconds remaining and dished to Davidson for the go-ahead basket.

For South Korea, centre Ji Su Park tallied 18 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, doing most of her damage in the second half. Leeseul Kang added 18 points (4/7 from outside) and Danbi Kim had 14, while Jihyun Park registered six points, six rebounds and six assists.

Tall Ferns head coach Guy Molloy praised his team for its perseverance.

"It’s a great outcome by this team. Their preparation shone through in the fact that we were able to get such a commanding lead early in the game.

"We fully expected that Korea would come back at some point and so our tenacity of our players shone through.

"We were able to get sufficient defence stops as the fouling and fatigue built and worked against us, so it’s a big win for our programme and I’m very proud of our team."

— Staff reporter