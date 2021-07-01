Skip to main content
Subscribe
Log in
/
Register
Toggle navigation
Dunedin
20
|
6
Friday,
Fri,
3
September
Sep
2021
Subscribe
Send us news & photos
Search form
Search
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Olympics
Rugby
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Winter Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
New World Wine Awards Top 50
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Search form
Search
Search
Login/Register
Subscribe
Send Us Your News
Contact Us
Email
Facebook
Plus
Jobs
Wedding Guide
Death Notices
Drive South
Weather
Basketball
Olympics
Rugby
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
Hunt back in blue and gold
Jordan Hunt will wear blue and gold again.
Thrilled Boucher ‘can’t wait to get stuck in’
Thrilled Boucher ‘can’t wait to get stuck in’
A widely respected figure in the New Zealand hoops community has risen to the top.
Tall Blacks’ schedule confirmed
Tall Blacks’ schedule confirmed
The Tall Blacks’ initial path to the next World Cup has been revealed.
NBL 3×3 draft positions determined
NBL 3×3 draft positions determined
Otago's National Basketball League 3×3 teams have their draft positions.
Netball, basketball finals postponed
Netball, basketball finals postponed
Netball and basketball have both postponed their Dunedin premier club finals.
Magic going for five titles in succession
Magic going for five titles in succession
The Mid City Magic will get to play for five Dunedin men’s titles in a row — if Covid-19 allows.
Hockey final put back; basketball, netball up in air
Hockey final put back; basketball, netball up in air
Uncertainty surrounds one of Dunedin club sport’s biggest days.
Leger-Walker casts spell on Otago
Leger-Walker casts spell on Otago
A tough start became even tougher for the Otago Gold Rush.
Saints to march into final after close win
Saints to march into final after close win
It took an extra period to decide a winner.
Beede new to Gold Rush but not Otago
Beede new to Gold Rush but not Otago
Hannah Beede may be a new face to many Otago basketball fans, but the new Otago Gold Rush player is as blue and gold as they come.
Gold Rush will have to gel quickly
Gold Rush will have to gel quickly
The Otago Gold Rush certainly has a new look to it this year.
Saints beat Lions 93-63 after strong start
Saints beat Lions 93-63 after strong start
Three dead-rubber games ended in three convincing wins as Dunedin’s men’s club basketball regular season wrapped up on Saturday.
Ajax lifts late against Magic to retain title
Ajax lifts late against Magic to retain title
Ajax lifted its game in the final quarter to beat South Pac Magic 70-58 in the Dunedin women’s club final at the Edgar Centre on Tuesday night.
Sharks pair in Tall Blacks 3x3 squad for international series
Sharks pair in Tall Blacks 3x3 squad for international series
Two Southland Sharks have been named in the 3x3 Tall Blacks for the international tournament in Invercargill in October.
Same old finalists but winner not so obvious
Same old finalists but winner not so obvious
Few would be surprised by the teams in the final.
Magic conjures up late run to end Bombers’ hopes
Magic conjures up late run to end Bombers’ hopes
The City Rise Bombers fought hard to keep their season alive.
Dominant women’s sides to battle for title again
Dominant women’s sides to battle for title again
The powerhouses were both pushed, but pulled away in the end.
Path to NBA even tougher now
Path to NBA even tougher now
It has been eight years since Steven Adams was picked in the NBA draft. The big Kiwi has forged a handy career in basketball’s pinnacle league. As this year’s draft rolls around tomorrow, Jeff...
Mid City Magic shows signs it will be contender for another club title
Mid City Magic shows signs it will be contender for another club title
The Mid City Magic remains a genuine contender for a fifth consecutive Dunedin men’s club title.
After defeating Magic, Ajax heads into semifinals in top spot
After defeating Magic, Ajax heads into semifinals in top spot
Ajax has claimed top seed for the Dunedin women’s club playoffs.
Read more