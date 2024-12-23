Unfancied Whai turn around season, end up going all the way

Photo: ODT files

Nobody would have picked the Whai at the start of the season.

After winning their opening game by 18 points, the Whai faded on a five-game losing streak, including an 81-48 loss — their biggest defeat — to the Northern Kahu.

But a couple of key players returning from injury, and a bit of time together to gel, did the Tauranga side the world of good and they charged towards their first Tauihi championship.

The Whai beat the Tokomanawa Queens 90-71 to win their first title in front of a sold-out home crowd yesterday.

They never looked like letting it slip and they used their brutal transition speed to put the Queens away.

Morgan Yaeger, who returned from a wrist injury early in the season, was sublime with 19 points, but they spread it across the floor, McKenna Dale (16), Lara McSpadden (14) and Ashley Joens (11) all contributing.

Former Southern Hoiho player Laina Snyder finished with 14 rebounds.

The Queens, featuring in their third final, just had no answers.

Lou Brown had a double of 19 points and 17 rebounds, and Jihyun Park had 17 points.

The Queens started strongly, but the Whai put a stop to the visitors’ momentum.

Yaeger twice had an open lane to the glass and drew the foul to make a three-point play.

McSpadden scored off the glass out wide and Dale drained a three.

Brown banked a three for the Queens to quiet the Tauranga crowd.

Things became frantic from both teams, but Dale helped put the Whai back in front, pulling up with a three.

The Whai’s speed on transition, though, hurt the Queens and the Whai held a 31-19 lead at the break.

Things did not fall for the Queens and their lack of continuity through the court was wounding.

But Brown banked a couple of key two-pointers to reduce the lead to 10 points.

Dale’s deep three helped the Whai find their range again and soon they extended the lead to 44-28.

Jordan Horston was put under all pressure in the paint and found captain Stella Beck, who stepped around to finish it off. They linked up again to close it to 44-37.

Young Whai guard Kaylee Smiler drained consecutive triples, and then came up with a big steal on Horston. Joens banked a triple to finish off that play and suddenly the Whai lead was 57-37 at halftime.

It was an error-riddled and low-scoring third quarter for both teams.

The Queens upped their defence on the Whai, slowing down their transition through the court, and muscled up in the paint. But they struggled to make anything stick offensively, and looked to tire under the Whai energy.

The Whai held a 68-47 lead at the break.

Tauihi Basketball Aotearoa

The scores

Whai 90

Morgan Yaeger 19, McKenna Dale 16

Tokomanawa Queens 71

Lou Brown 19, Jihyun Park 17

Quarter scores: Whai 31-19, 57-37, 68-47.