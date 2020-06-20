Skip to main content
Subscribe
Log in
/
Register
Toggle navigation
Dunedin
10
|
6
Monday,
Mon,
29
June
Jun
2020
Subscribe
Send us news & photos
Search form
Search
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Loughrey's Dunedin
Health
Taieri Times
The South Today
National
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Campus
University of Otago
Otago Polytechnic
Mayoral Profiles
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
All Blacks
International
Highlanders
Super Rugby
School Rugby
Otago
Country Rugby
Mitre 10 Cup
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Cooking Videos
Design for Living
Resilient
Magazine
iD Fashion
Home & Garden
Travel
Fashion
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Fringe
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
West Coast
Features
Christmas Gift Guide
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Keep it Local
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Dunedin Guide
Holiday Guide
Challenge the Silence
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Search form
Search
Search
Login/Register
Subscribe
Send Us Your News
Contact Us
Email
Facebook
Plus
Jobs
Wedding Guide
Death Notices
Drive South
Weather
Basketball
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
All Blacks
International
Highlanders
Otago
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
Varsity’s resurgence talking point
The City Rise Bombers took the win.
Nuggets back, playing fast, displaying winning edge
Nuggets back, playing fast, displaying winning edge
These are heady days for the Otago Nuggets. After six years in the wilderness the franchise has popped back up and won its first two games in the rejigged National League.
Carter ends longest career in NBA history
Carter ends longest career in NBA history
Vince Carter has announced his retirement from the NBA, bringing an end to a 22-year career - the longest of any player in league history.
Ngatai key as Nuggets win again
Ngatai key as Nuggets win again
Make that two wins.
Brogdon latest NBA player to test positive
Brogdon latest NBA player to test positive
Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon tested positive for the coronavirus, the Indianapolis Star has reported.
Nuggets triumph in NBL return
Nuggets triumph in NBL return
It was a game six years in the making and it was well worth the wait.
Nelson climbs his Everest
Nelson climbs his Everest
Justin Nelson was more worn out than excited yesterday.
Nuggets still boast a competitive edge
Nuggets still boast a competitive edge
After 2188 days, the wait is over.
Talent all across the board in new league
Talent all across the board in new league
Looking through the national basketball league squads, it is difficult to pick a winner.
Falcons hauled in late in game by unbeaten Magic
Falcons hauled in late in game by unbeaten Magic
The defending champion emerged victorious, although only just.
Youthful Nuggets out to make most of opportunities
Youthful Nuggets out to make most of opportunities
The uniforms are in the mail.
Kenny rapt to be getting back on court
Kenny rapt to be getting back on court
Jarrod Kenny is a handy man on court.
Saints gritty but Magic’s class tells in opener
Saints gritty but Magic’s class tells in opener
You would not have thought it was a season opener by the way the Mid City Magic started.
Mid City Magic look good for four in a row
Mid City Magic look good for four in a row
On paper the Mid City Magic is well-placed to contend for a fourth consecutive Dunedin men’s club title.
Franchise seems set on dozen players and no trades
Franchise seems set on dozen players and no trades
The Otago Nuggets are not planning on peeking through the trade window.
Ngatai’s late decision changed Nuggets’ game plan
Ngatai’s late decision changed Nuggets’ game plan
Last in. First out.
Nuggets select Ngatai first, then grab steal in Kenny
Nuggets select Ngatai first, then grab steal in Kenny
The Otago Nuggets arguably nabbed the top two available players in the National Basketball League inaugural player draft last night.
All eyes on Nuggets in first draft
All eyes on Nuggets in first draft
The Otago Nuggets will create history tonight when they make the opening pick in the inaugural National Basketball League player draft.
Rodger has ‘fingers crossed’ for selection
Rodger has ‘fingers crossed’ for selection
Richie Rodger is hoping he will hear his name read out during the live broadcast of the National Basketball League’s inaugural draft tonight.
Nuggets get first pick of draft
Nuggets get first pick of draft
And with the first pick of the 2020 National Basketball League draft, the Otago Nuggets select…?
Read more