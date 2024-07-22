Varsity overcome by 15-0 run from Lions

There was little Varsity could do once the run started.

The Mid City Lions had held the students at arm’s length most of the way.

But a 15-0 stretch beginning late in the third quarter, and including the final quarter-break, proved too much to overhaul.

It propelled the Lions to a 78-67 win over Varsity in Dunedin men’s club basketball on Saturday, taking them to outright third place with an 8-5 record, with two weeks of the regular season remaining.

Christopher Christof had 27 points for the Lions, the young guard particularly dominant through that third-quarter run.

However, he showed his class off the dribble and in the mid-range all day, as well as hitting four times from deep.

Likewise, Toby Kendon was influential with 17 points. He was his usual industrious-self inside and found his way to the line.

Jack Hollingworth had 24 points for Varsity, continuing his strong debut season in the league.

But it was not enough to haul what has been a much improved Varsity this season to a third win.

The Lions held a slight edge through most of the half, although little separated the teams.

Kendon helped get the Lions going to a 20-17 quarter-time lead, before Christof came into the game through the second quarter.

However, Hollingworth was similarly impressive and helped keep Varsity in touch at 37-33 going into halftime.

That continued through the third quarter, and Varsity trailed just 54-53, after Ieremia Morris sparked a 7-0 run.

But the Lions hit back in emphatic fashion.

They found Callum Chrinside, who finished through contact in the low post to snap the run.

From there the Varsity offence flat-lined, while the Lions soared.

They made two quick transition layups, before Lachie Cameron and Christof both finished in the mid-range.

Chirnside scored inside again, before Noah McDowell hit from deep, a full showcase of the range of threats this Lions team has.

From there it was too much to overcome, the Lions holding their lead through to the end.

In other games the Mid City Magic beat the City Rise Bombers 75-67, in a game in which many of the two team’s Otago Nuggets turned out.

Mitchell Hughan led the Magic with 24 points, while Joe Ahie and Josh Aitcheson had 21 and 15 respectively for the Magic.

Matthew Bardsley did his best to keep the Bombers in the game with 27 points, but was the only player to reach double-digits from his team.

In the other game James Ross had 26 points, while Mike Ruske and Matt Paper added 24 and 20 respectively, as the St Kilda Saints thrashed the Andy Bay Falcons 112-63.

It leaves the Magic guaranteed first-place with an 11-2 record, and a tie-break win over the Saints, with two games remaining.

The Saints, Lions and Bombers are all locked into playoff spots, although with nine, eight and seven wins each, their seedings are yet to be confirmed.