Women’s contest being expanded
An enhanced version of last year’s 18in18 is in store for 2021.
Southland Sharks centre battling cancer
Southland Sharks centre battling cancer
Former New Zealand Tall Blacks and Breakers centre, the Southland Sharks’ Alex Pledger, was last week diagnosed with colorectal cancer.
Southland Sharks star diagnosed with cancer
Southland Sharks star diagnosed with cancer
Southland Sharks basketball star Alex Pledger - a former Tall Blacks and Breakers centre - has been diagnosed with cancer.
Nuggets’ homecoming feeling real with just a month to go
Nuggets’ homecoming feeling real with just a month to go
The Otago Nuggets’ long awaited homecoming is starting to feel much more real.
Bullets shoot down Breakers in NBL
Bullets shoot down Breakers in NBL
Their big guns failed to fire but it could not stop an illness-hit Brisbane Bullets shooting down New Zealand Breakers 88-67 in their NBL clash.
Stint in Estonia offers lessons
Stint in Estonia offers lessons
Sam Timmins took a while getting used to not being the kid any more.
New video system 'game-changer' for Basketball Otago
New video system 'game-changer' for Basketball Otago
Dunedin basketballers will be able to have their own highlight reels this season.
Extra competition and equal pay
Extra competition and equal pay
Invercargill will again host a 3X3 national basketball tournament, but a second competition has been added as the sport moves to scale up the event.
Promising forward Andrew 11th player confirmed for Nuggets roster
Promising forward Andrew 11th player confirmed for Nuggets roster
The Otago Nuggets’ roster is beginning to take on a more complete look.
Coll rejoins Sharks for NBL season
Coll rejoins Sharks for NBL season
The Southland Sharks have re-signed one of their regular locals.
3x3 tournament Dunedin final goes down to the buzzer
3x3 tournament Dunedin final goes down to the buzzer
A buzzer beater by Mitchell Hughan made for a dramatic finish in the Octagon on Saturday.
Covid costs end Tall Blacks' Olympic dream
Covid costs end Tall Blacks' Olympic dream
The Tall Blacks have withdrawn from the Olympic Games qualifiers due to costs associated with COVID-19 protocols and international travel.
Aitcheson extends stint with Nuggets
Aitcheson extends stint with Nuggets
Josh Aitcheson has re-signed with the Otago Nuggets.
Bates joins Nuggets coaching ranks
Bates joins Nuggets coaching ranks
It was perhaps not the way Suzie Bates thought she would make her return to basketball.
Richards to play in Australia
Richards to play in Australia
Zoe Richards is heading to Western Australia.
Rodger relishing chance to shine with Nuggets
Rodger relishing chance to shine with Nuggets
This time last year Richie Rodger was not expecting to be back in an Otago Nuggets uniform.
Hunt named in young side to play Australia
Hunt named in young side to play Australia
Jordan Hunt has continued his rise after his impressive season with the Otago Nuggets.
Roydhouse joins Nuggets’ front court
Roydhouse joins Nuggets’ front court
The Otago Nuggets have added another piece to their front court.
Drive launched to get public fan base in behind Nuggets
Drive launched to get public fan base in behind Nuggets
The team is coming together, the players have started training and the coach has been confirmed.
NBL players allowed in
NBL players allowed in
The NBL has cleared the hurdle for getting overseas imports into the country.
