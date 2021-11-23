Skip to main content
Dunedin
25
|
11
Friday,
Fri,
12
November
Nov
2021
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Spring Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
New World Wine Awards Top 50
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Basketball
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Women’s game set for major change
New Zealand women’s basketball appears set for a major revamp.
Change in Nuggets ownership hailed
Change in Nuggets ownership hailed
A change in ownership of the Otago Nuggets will have many benefits for basketball in the region, franchise general manager Angela Ruske believes.
Nuggets licence acquired by SENZ
Nuggets licence acquired by SENZ
The Otago Nuggets licence has been acquired by Sport Entertainment Network New Zealand.
Keeping an eye on the goal
Keeping an eye on the goal
Caitlin O’Connell takes the ball to the hoop as Olivia O’Neill guards her during Saturday’s Otago Gold Rush exhibition game at the Edgar Centre in Dunedin.
Q'town expresses interest in joining NBL
Q’town expresses interest in joining NBL
Queenstown has taken a first step towards having a National Basketball League team.
Beaut at basketball and biffing
Beaut at basketball and biffing
Alexa Duff could have hardly made a better transition from the court to the track.
NBL cancels women's league; football considering alternative competitions
NBL cancels women’s league; football considering alternative competitions
One national league has fallen.
Unfinished business lures Beveridge back
Unfinished business lures Beveridge back
Title aspirations have lured one of Australia’s top coaches back to Invercargill.
Bucks, Nets likely to be there at end
Bucks, Nets likely to be there at end
The NBA begins tomorrow in the United States. Jeff Cheshire casts his eye over how this season is shaping up.
Nelson confident NBL at higher level than before
Nelson confident NBL at higher level than before
Justin Nelson feels his job is done with the National Basketball League.
Gold Rush players in limbo over future of league
Gold Rush players in limbo over future of league
Otago Gold Rush players will know by next Thursday if they will take the court again this year.
Nelson to leave NBL
Nelson to leave NBL
The National Basketball League is on the search for a new general manager.
Hayman seeking positive year
Hayman seeking positive year
This season had never been a given for Benoit Hayman.
After hesitation, NBA Warriors star Wiggins gets vaccinated
After hesitation, NBA Warriors star Wiggins gets vaccinated
Golden State Warriors swingman Andrew Wiggins, who initially said he did not want to get vaccinated against Covid-19, now has received the vaccine, coach Steve Kerr said Sunday.
Ferns beat Chinese Taipei to secure fifth place at Asia Cup
Ferns beat Chinese Taipei to secure fifth place at Asia Cup
The Tall Ferns finished fifth at the Asia Cup after beating Chinese Taipei 74-59 in the classification game in Jordan yesterday.
Standing strong: Recovering after basketball accident
Standing strong: Recovering after basketball accident
A Dunedin man is happy to be back on his feet after a sporting accident left him temporarily paralysed from the neck down. Reporter Simon Henderson talks to Corey Ford about his recovery.
Foul count, poor shooting cost Tall Ferns
Foul count, poor shooting cost Tall Ferns
The Tall Ferns had themselves to blame as they slipped to an 85-69 loss to South Korea in the opening game of the Fiba Asia Cup in Jordan yesterday.
Cameron honoured to be confirmed as Tall Blacks coach
Cameron honoured to be confirmed as Tall Blacks coach
Pero Cameron has been reappointed head coach of the Tall Blacks for the new Fiba World Cup and Olympic cycle.
Magic classy in winning fifth consecutive title
Magic classy in winning fifth consecutive title
You do not have to win them all — just the one that matters.
Battle of the titans in Dunedin men's final
Battle of the titans in Dunedin men’s final
Will it be a kind of Magic?
