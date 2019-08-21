Black Sticks forward Jacob Smith (left) competes for the ball with India defender Harmanpreet Singh in the final of the Ready, Steady Tokyo Olympic test tournament yesterday. India won 5-0. Photo: Getty Images

The Black Sticks were thrashed 5-0 by world No5-ranked India in the final of the Ready, Steady Tokyo Olympic test tournament yesterday.

As in their round-robin game, India captain Harmanpreet Singh drag-flicked one into the goal early in the game give his side a 1-0 lead.

Singh Shamsher scored in the 18th minute and Nilakanta Sharma found the back of the net a few minutes later to make the score 3-0.

With only a few minutes remaining in the half India broke through twice more through Gursahibjit Singh and Mandeep Singh to make it 5-0.

The half finally came to an end after a heat break and five India goals.

The second half resulted in little action from either side.

The Black Sticks now return to New Zealand to prepare for the Oceania Cup in Rockhampton, Australia next month.

If they win the Oceania Cup they will punch their ticket to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.