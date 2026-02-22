Canadian multisporter Tamara Jewett goes through the bike transition on her way to victory in the women’s race. PHOTO: DIEGO BELLI

Twenty years of Challenge Wanaka action culminated in two dramatic premier races on Saturday.

The three-day triathlon festival featured 3100 athletes, with 376 of them — including 22 professionals — lining up for the feature half-distance triathlon.

It proved an apt celebration of 20 years, too, as New Zealand athlete Jack Moody claimed victory in the men’s race for a second time and Canadian multisporter Tamara Jewett came home late to win her first women’s crown.

The day began with a brisk 10°C start and a choppy 1.9km swim in Lake Wānaka, immediately testing athletes.

In the men’s field, rising talent Ivan Abele and fellow Kiwi Robert Huisman set the tone early, leaving the water first in 23min 38sec.

Fresh off a strong performance in Tauranga, Abele showed he belonged at the front of New Zealand’s next generation of professional triathletes.

He rode assertively to complete the 90km bike in 2hr 7min 38sec, holding the lead into T2 as race favourites Mike Phillips and Frederic Funk closed in behind him.

Phillips and Funk applied pressure, but it was Moody — fourth off the bike — who again demonstrated why he is one of New Zealand’s most complete middle-distance athletes.

Moody, who has raced Challenge Wānaka since the start of his professional career, delivered a trademark run performance along the scenic but demanding lakefront course.

He reeled in Abele, Funk and Phillips, thrilling spectators as the race unfolded in front of a buzzing 20th-anniversary crowd.

"It’s pretty special to get a win here again — it’s never easy," Moody said.

"The swim was slower than expected. It was just cold. The bike course was pretty honest. I was surprised I was able to stay in touch with a few of the powerhouses.

"When I started the run, I knew I’d ridden a bit too hard. It took me about a lap to find my feet.

"I was very happy to get the win."

Moody crossed the finish line in 3hr 51min 23sec to beat Phillips (3hr 54min 11sec) and German star Funk (3hr 54min 37sec).

Jack Moody celebrates victory in the men’s race at Challenge Wanaka on Saturday. PHOTO: SEAN BEALE

The women’s race was equally gripping.

Wānaka local Rebecca Clarke led decisively out of the water (25min 6sec) and controlled much of the race with Danielle Donaldson (New Zealand) and Gabrielle Lumkes (United States) close behind.

Clarke maintained her advantage through the bike, entering T2 still in command.

Jewett began the run in fifth place, having battled illness throughout race week. But the Canadian is known for her run strength, and the lakefront course became her stage.

Gradually moving through the field, Jewett closed the gap with relentless consistency, and in a dramatic final stretch, set a course record for the run of 1hr 21min 26sec.

She overtook Lumkes then Clarke to claim victory in 4hr 29min 39sec, just over a minute ahead of Clarke (4hr 30min 43sec) with Lumkes third in 4hr 30min 46sec.

"I’ve been sick all week, so when I came off the bike I was around fifth place and really thought the podium was out of sight,"Jewett said.

"I was not feeling great. I was gritting my teeth and getting through it.

"The course is gorgeous — one of the most beautiful run courses I’ve ever been on. None of it is fast, with punchy hills and chip seal and gravel.

"Being able to build momentum was a great confidence boost. I’m proud I just kept working it."

In a milestone moment for Challenge Wānaka, Oliver Pritchard (Great Britain) made his debut as the world’s first professional deaf triathlete, finishing the course in 4hr 16min 9sec.

— Allied Media