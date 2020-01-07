David Archer

Otago bowlers competed well but ultimately came up short yesterday.

None of the region’s contingent was able to progress to the finals of the national open singles and pairs championships in Christchurch.

David Archer went deepest into the tournament.

The Taieri player reached the men’s pairs semifinal alongside partner Bruce McNish.

However, they were beaten 19-7 in a classy display by former Oamaru bowler Andrew Kelly, now of Canterbury, and partner Richard Hosking.

It ended a strong run from the duo.

They beat Keanu Darby (North East Valley) and Richard Kerr on the final bowl of the quarterfinal to claim a 16-15 win.

Archer and McNish had led 15-12 after 15 ends, but Darby and Kerr pulled back to equalise at 15-15 after 17.

Before that they had led 13-7, before having to come from behind to beat Patrick Houlahan and Howard O’Donnell 16-15.

In the men’s singles, three Dunedin players made it to the quarterfinals.

Oliver Mason (Forbury Park), Joko Susilo (Anderson Bay) and Terry Scott (North East Valley) all put up strong fights, although were unable to advance to the final four.

Scott had led Dean Elgar 8-7, before being edged 21-16, while Susilo led 6-5 but was beaten 17-9 by Nick Tomsett. Mason was beaten 21-13 by Ryan Burnett.

Otago success was more limited on the women’s side. Both Jo Edwards (United) and Katelyn Inch (Broadbeach) proved dominant in cruising into today’s final.