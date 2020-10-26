Bowlers play through puddles at NEV 10,000

The weather is failing to put a dampener on the Speight's sponsored North East Valley 10,000 bowls tournament that reaches its climax this afternoon.

The eight quarterfinalists battled their way through rain delays and puddled greens to determine the four players to contest this afternoon's semifinal.

Because of weather conditions matches were shortened to the first to score 21 instead of 25, but despite rain enforced delays the cream still rose to the top in quarterfinal matches, with Blackjack Andrew Kelly (Canterbury), Finbar McGuighan (Stokes Valley, Wellington), and defending champion Shannon McIlroy (Stoke, Nelson) making short work of their opponents and showing their credentials with authoritative victories.

Kelly dispatching Tom Taiaroa (Kaikorai) 21-4, McGuighan defeating Sheldon Bagrie-Howley (Gore) 21-8, and McIlroy sending Andy McLean (Taieri) to the sidelines 21-6, to set up a semifinal clash with the emerging talent of McGuighan.

But it was a lengthy wait before it was determined who Kelly would face in the remaining semifinal, with the contest between Caleb Hope (Gore) and Murray Scott (Nelson) a right royal tit-for-tat battle before Hope pulled away in the final stages for a 21-15 victory and a date with Kelly.

The semifinals are expected to get under way at around 1pm, with defending champion Shannon McIlroy to play New Zealand emerging player Finbar McGuighan and Kelly to play Hope/Scott.

A later than expected finish is expected with the he final set to follow at the completion of both semifinal matches.

- By Wayne Parsons