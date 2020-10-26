Monday, 26 October 2020

12.35 pm

Bowlers play through puddles at NEV 10,000

    1. Sport
    2. Bowls

    The weather is failing to put a dampener on the Speight's sponsored North East Valley 10,000 bowls tournament that reaches its climax this afternoon.

    The eight quarterfinalists battled their way through rain delays and puddled greens to determine the four players to contest this afternoon's semifinal.

    Because of weather conditions matches were shortened to the first to score 21 instead of 25, but despite rain enforced delays the cream still rose to the top in quarterfinal matches, with Blackjack Andrew Kelly (Canterbury), Finbar McGuighan (Stokes Valley, Wellington), and defending champion Shannon McIlroy (Stoke, Nelson) making short work of their opponents and showing their credentials with authoritative victories.

    Kelly dispatching Tom Taiaroa (Kaikorai) 21-4, McGuighan defeating Sheldon Bagrie-Howley (Gore) 21-8, and McIlroy sending Andy McLean (Taieri) to the sidelines 21-6, to set up a semifinal clash with the emerging talent of McGuighan.

    But it was a lengthy wait before it was determined who Kelly would face in the remaining semifinal, with the contest between Caleb Hope (Gore) and Murray Scott (Nelson) a right royal tit-for-tat battle before Hope pulled away in the final stages for a 21-15 victory and a date with Kelly.

    The semifinals are expected to get under way at around 1pm, with defending champion Shannon McIlroy to play New Zealand emerging player Finbar McGuighan and Kelly to play Hope/Scott.

    A later than expected finish is expected with the he final set to follow at the completion of both semifinal matches.

    - By Wayne Parsons

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    drivesouth-pow-lux_0.png

    drivesouth-pow-under-8.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter