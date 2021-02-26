Central Otago-hosted national fours champs start

The national fours championships started in Central Otago yesterday with more than 160 teams in action.

The championships used to be played along with the singles and pairs at a two-week national tournament in a main centre over the Christmas and New Year holidays.

But it was separated from the singles and pairs a couple of years ago and it is Central Otago’s turn to host the event.

The fours will climax with finals on Sunday and will be followed by the mixed pairs, which will be played over three days from Monday.

There are 104 men’s teams, split up into seven sections.

There are 60 women’s teams, which have been separated into four sections. All teams played three games yesterday and will play three games today. Greens from Waipiata to Bannockburn are being used with games across nine venues.

After today’s games are finished all teams which have bagged four wins out of their six matches will move into post-section play.

This will be a straight knockout and will involve games being played over 18 ends.

No time limit will apply for the finals after a time limit of three hours was placed on section play.

The final is set to be played on Sunday afternoon at Alexandra Bowling Club at Molyneux Park.

Early winners of their first two games yesterday were Gary Lawson, Shaun Scott, Andrew Kelly, Mike Kernaghan and Pat Houlahan.

Mandy Boyd won her first two games yesterday.