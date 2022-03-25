Friday, 25 March 2022

Full season of interclub competitions, rep fixtures planned

    Another busy season of indoor bowls is about to start.

    The Otago Indoor Bowls Association launches its season at its headquarters above the Dunedin Ice Stadium at 1pm on Sunday.

    A full season of interclub competitions and representative fixtures was planned, publicity officer David Moir said.

    Otago’s major representative clashes are on the home rink against South Otago (April 30), Canterbury (May 28-29) and Southland (August 29).

    Dunedin will also host the annual Jolly Shield tournament, featuring visiting teams from North, South and Central Otago, on June 25, and the premier Paterson Trophy over the July 15-17 weekend.

    Otago’s major away fixtures are the regional women’s eights in Timaru on May 21-22, and the Walter Strang tournament in Timaru on July 23.

    Interclub competition starts in May and includes Wednesday afternoon and Thursday evening triples; Friday fives; and Thursday fours, pairs and singles.

